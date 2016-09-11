Women’s soccer prepares for six-game homestand

Owls' freshman forward Briana Barajas (11) throws a ball inbounds to fellow freshman Jacqueline Mejia (8).

The Citrus College women’s soccer team finished 2-0 at the Oxnard Seabreeze Tournament and have a 2-2 record on the season with a nine-day break between games.

When Citrus continues play, the team will begin a six-game homestand.

The Owls have an opportunity to take advantage of a home-friendly schedule early before conference play begins in October.

With eight freshmen with at least two games started, the schedule can be favorable for head coach Tim Tracey as he works to construct his starting eleven for conference play.

Freshman forward Jaqueline Mejia scored two goals and had one assist during the tournament to lead the Owls.

Citrus will host Pierce College at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Citrus Stadium.

FacebookGoogle+EmailTwitterShare

About

John Michaelides is in his third semester as a staff writer and the sports editor for The Clarion. He hopes to transfer to Cal State Fullerton as a Communications major. John is passionate about Disney, sports and music and dreams of working for Disney, ESPN, TWC Sportsnet or NFL Network someday.

You may also like...