Spalding prepares her players in classroom

Citrus head coach Jennifer Spalding (citrusowls.com)

New women’s water polo head coach Jennifer Spalding expects success in and out of the pool.

Along with coaching with the goal of a conference championship, Spalding said she stays on top of her players’ schoolwork so they can transfer after two years.

“We have a team goal where they need to be above a 3.2,” Spalding said.

Spalding said she does the team’s class scheduling to make sure they take the right classes to be successful.

“I want the girls to have a really positive experience here,” Spalding said. “I want them to look back and think this is one of the best decisions I made.”

For what the new season holds, Spalding said the team is going to be very good.

“We have a positive feeling about this team this year,” Spalding said.

