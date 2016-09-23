Television comedians to take center stage

A new season of entertainment at the Haugh Performing Arts Center brings in familiar faces from television.

Billy Gardell from the show “Mike & Molly,” Jonathan Kite from “2 Broke Girls”, Marc Price from “Family Ties” and Jimmie Walker from “Good Times” will be on stage together at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Haugh Performing Arts Center.

The “TV Comedy Series” will be headlined by Gardell with Walker serving as a special guest host.

“We have agents contacting the director all the time,” Gene Barrera, director of marketing said. “Sometimes we think of acts we’d like to host and approach them.”

Gardell is best known for his role as police officer Mike Biggs on “Mike & Molly,” where he starred alongside Melissa McCarthy for six seasons up until early 2016.

Kite plays Ukrainian cook

Oleg Golishevsky on the show “2 Broke Girls.” The sixth season begins Oct. 10 on CBS.

Price is known for his role as Skippy in the ’80s sitcom “Family Ties” and Walker is known for his role as J.J. from the ’70s sitcom “Good Times.”

The tickets can be purchased through the box office or online at http://tickets.haughpac.com.