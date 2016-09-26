Men’s water polo dominates in San Diego invitational

The Citrus College men’s water polo team was dominant over the weekend, winning all four of their matches at the South of the Border Invitational in San Diego.

The two-day event took place Sept. 23 and 24 at San Diego Mesa College and San Diego Miramar College.

Citrus defeated the host team San Diego Mesa College 15-9 in the first game of the invitational. Freshman utility player Jonathan Wong scored eight goals in the match, setting the tone for the Owls in its first game of the doubleheader.

In the second match of the day, Citrus defeated El Camino College 19-8. Wong led the way for the Owls again and put the game away with three goals in a 75-second spurt in the fourth quarter.

On the second day of the invitational, the scene switched to San Diego Miramar College, but the Owls stayed hot. Citrus jumped out to a 17-6 lead en route to its 19-11 win over Fullerton College.

Citrus concluded the weekend with a 16-10 victory over the San Diego State club.

Wong contributed with 26 goals in the four games. On the season, Wong leads the team with 84 goals in 16 games.

Citrus improved to 11-5 on the season with conference play set to begin. The Owls will travel to face Ventura College at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 28.