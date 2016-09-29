Attempted kidnapping and sexual assault on East Alosta Avenue

Campus Safety released a Citrus Alert yesterday of an attempted kidnapping and sexual assault near campus. The attempted kidnapping and assault took place around 3:30 p.m. on 1100 block of East Alosta Avenue as the victim was walking to their apartment.

The male suspect, who has not been detained, came up behind the victim and attempted to drag the victim away while he sexually assaulted them.

“The suspect is described as a male Hispanic adult, approximately 5’5” tall, late teens to early 20’s, wearing dark clothing and a baseball style hat,” authorities said in the alert.

In the alert authorities said if there is information available that could help contact Azusa Detective S. Spahr at 626-812-3200 or email him at sspahrII@ci.azusa.ca.us, and

“if you wish to remain anonymous, you may do so by clicking on the anonymous tip logo at the top of their website.”

Witnesses can also reach out to Campus Safety at 626-914-8611 or Glendora Police Department at 626-914-8250 in addition to Azusa Police Department at 626-812-8200 regarding this incident.