Corrections/Clarifications found from Issue 2

Mental Health Editorial, page 3

“The Student Health Center at Citrus College sponsors anxiety support group and grief counseling, but these only meet a few times a month.”

This is not the only available service at the Student Health Center for mental health issues, to clarify. The Student Health Center also offers counseling for specific issues such as :

“• feeling lonely

• struggling with school

• having trouble with relationships

• seeking support with LGBTQ

• experiencing loss or grief

• body image

• self-esteem issues

• concerned about drugs or alcohol”

To clarify the Student Health Center employs, three mental health therapists, one college nurse, three nurse practitioners, a registered nurse and two medical doctors, as stated on their website.

More information on the Student Health Center services at Citrus College visit their site or call 626-914-8671.