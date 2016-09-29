Sports facilities serve community

With several renovations to sports facilities completed in the past decade, Citrus College has become a popular venue for schools around the area.

“From the beginning of August to the beginning of December, we’re packed,” facility rentals supervisor Judy Rojas said.

Citrus Stadium, which has a 10,000-seat capacity, attracts high schools looking for a bigger venue for regular season and playoff games.

Rojas said Citrus welcomes as many schools as they can fit into their busy schedule.

Azusa Pacific University, Glendora High School, Azusa High and Gladstone High all play their home games at the stadium. Bonita High and San Dimas High play their annual rivalry Smudge Pot Game at Citrus Stadium as well.

Citrus College also rents out the stadium parking lot for a year-round swap meet every Sunday.

Rojas, in her 13th year as the facility rentals supervisor, said the partnership between Citrus and the swap meet has been going on longer than her tenure at the college.

“They have a long-term contract with us,” Rojas said.

The Owl’s Nest gymnasium has also been a resource used by other schools in the area.

“Right now, Azusa and Gladstone have been having remodeling done on their gyms, so they’ve been using ours for volleyball and basketball practices,” Rojas said.

Citrus will also host an upcoming tennis tournament for the Montview League, a local high school conference.

All the money raised from renting out the sports facilities goes towards improvements for buildings throughout the campus, Rojas said.

“The rentals go to our capital projects,” Rojas said. “So it’s used for general campus improvements, buildings and repairs.”