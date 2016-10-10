ASCC hosts panel to explain debatesi

Students who are unsure of which candidate they are voting for this upcoming election in November, can attend the “Party Party” hosted by The Associated Students of Citrus College Oct. 11 and 12 in the Campus Center Mall.

This presidential election has been one of the most watched of all time worldwide. The first presidential debate at the end of September was the most watched debate in U.S. History according to CNN.

“The Party Party,” hosted by ASCC, can educate students and faculty who may have been too busy to read up on the propositions.

The “party” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With a lot of lying and fact checking going on at the debates, it can be hard to understand what the presidential candidates and their parties actually believe.

Representatives from different political parties will be there to inform students of what their party is about and how the different propositions will affect them, said ASCC president Vanessa Salinas via email.

Though there are multiple political parties, the two main parties, Democrat and Republican, will be the point of discussion.

The stances on issues will be compared between political parties.

Although students see the presidential candidates all over social media, like someone tweeting in favor of a candidate, it is not enough information for students to form their own opinions on them. Students should understand who they are voting for to lead the country.

This is the first time that ASCC has put together an event like this.

Their goal for the Party Party is to “prepare students both legally and practically for the voting process,” Salinas said.

There will also be voter registration for students who want to vote in the general election but have not yet registered.

The deadline to register to vote is on Oct. 24, about two weeks before the election on Nov. 8.