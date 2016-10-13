Students to perform music of Danny Elfman at the Haugh

The music of Danny Elfman will fill the walls inside the Haugh Performing Arts Center for A Night of Music from Film at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15.

Elfman, the former lead singer and songwriter for Oingo Boingo went on to score the music for shows like The Simpsons and many Tim Burton films like Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Alice in Wonderland.

The Citrus Sierra Wind Symphony, along with the Citrus Concert Choir, will perform music from many of Elfman’s works, setting the audience in famous scenes they grew up to.

The annual event gives Citrus students the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of large audiences.

Tickets for show can be purchased for $12, $10 for students and people over 60, at http://www.haughpac.com or at the box office. Tickets will be available at the door for $15.