Transfer Fair: Opening doors to better paths

One of the hardest decisions a student makes out of high school is the decision to either go straight to a four-year college or transfer after two years from a community college.

Brenna Koenig, an 18 year old nursing major, had to make this decision before starting her first semester at Citrus College this fall.

Keonig said she thought she would go straight to UCLA out of high school where she held a 4.3 gpa all four years, but went to Citrus to avoid being around $100,000 in debt by the time she was 22. She said she originally didn’t even want to attend a community college.

The Citrus College Transfer Fair on October 13th Oct. 13 in the Campus Center Mall, helped reassure her of her financially smart decision where she was able to meet with UCLA representative Allen Tang.

This is a story that is often shared by community college students.

Students were given the opportunity to meet with representatives from around 50 different colleges not in only in California but a few out-of-state choices as well.

Tang, who saw over 100 students throughout the day, was able to provide options based on a student’s current situation. He, on behalf of the school, hosts monthly meetings to help anyone who might have more questions.

Tang said he has students usually e-mail or call him to set up a meeting or gain more info. Some appointments are also organized by counselors who have questions from students they are trying to help transfer.

Lisa Villa, a counselor at Citrus likes the fair because she says the casual conversations can be more informative than looking at a document or going to a seminar.

The transfer fair gave students a more personal look into what was required of them to transfer to their desired school and they were able to ask questions that couldn’t have been otherwise answered by an existing page or pamphlet.

Keonig said she “loves it here” at Citrus and plans to transfer to UCLA after two years to pursue her nursing major.