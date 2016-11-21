Turnovers account for women’s basketball’s four-game slide

Citrus College head coach Linnae Barber Matthews, center. huddles up with her team after practice Monday, May 16, at the Owl’s Nest. The Citrus women will open up their 2016-2017 season Nov. 4 at the Mt. San Antonio College tournament.

The Citrus College women’s basketball team has struggled early in the season and turnovers have played a major factor to the Owls’ 1-5 start.

The Owls under new head coach Linnae Barber Matthews have averaged 22.2 turnovers per game and has led to a four-game losing streak.

Citrus is coming off a 69-59 road loss to San Diego City College Nov. 19 in which the Owls turned the ball over 34 times and had only 11 assists as a team.

Despite holding their opponent to 31 percent shooting, the turnovers were too much to overcome as San Diego built a 38-20 halftime lead.

Sophomores Marisa Brown and Jessica Rosas combined for 31 points and 27 rebounds, but also had a combined 15 turnovers.

Citrus College will host Los Angeles Trade Tech College at 5 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Owl’s Nest.



John Michaelides is in his third semester as a staff writer and the sports editor for The Clarion. He hopes to transfer to Cal State Fullerton as a communications major. John loves Disney, sports and music and dreams of working for Disney, ESPN, Spectrum Sportsnet or NFL Network someday.

