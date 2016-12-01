Campus Question: What are you most grateful for at Citrus College?

It’s throwback Thursday and last week we asked students what they were most grateful for at Citrus College before they left for Thanksgiving break.
Christian Zaldivar
Major: Business Administration
Age: 18
“The resources in the Library, such as printing, study rooms, databases. The Librarians are also helpful too, so I’m really grateful for them.”
Omar Velasquez
Major: Business Entrepreneurship
Age: 20
“I am most grateful for the Starbucks on campus. Access to coffee whenever I want.”
Marilyn Mota
Major: Nursing
Age: 19
“ The education provided, the staff and fellow students, the resources and access to food.”
Sarah Kadhium
Major: Political Science
Age: 18
“ The classes are available, along with parking. It’s a good size campus, so I’m able to walk from class to class on time. Also, the one on one relationship with professors.”
Emily Fadem
Major: Elementary Teaching
Age: 19
“I’m most grateful for the friends I’ve met here. Either meeting them in my soccer team or in class. Without them I don’t think I would have enjoyed my 2 years here. I know I’m going to have these friendships forever and I am very grateful.”