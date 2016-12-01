Campus Question: What are you most grateful for at Citrus College?

campusquestion

It’s throwback Thursday and last week we asked students what they were most grateful for at Citrus College before they left for Thanksgiving break.

christian-zaldivarChristian Zaldivar

Major: Business Administration

Age: 18

“The resources in the Library, such as printing, study rooms, databases. The Librarians are also helpful too, so I’m really grateful for them.”

omar-velasquez

 Omar Velasquez

Major: Business Entrepreneurship

Age: 20

“I am most grateful for the Starbucks on campus. Access to coffee whenever I want.”

marilyn-mota

Marilyn Mota

Major: Nursing

Age: 19

“ The education provided, the staff and fellow students, the resources and access to food.”

sarah-kadhium

Sarah Kadhium

Major: Political Science

Age: 18

“ The classes are available, along with parking. It’s a good size campus, so I’m able to walk from class to class on time. Also, the one on one relationship with professors.”

emily-fadem

 Emily Fadem

Major: Elementary Teaching

Age: 19

“I’m most grateful for the friends I’ve met here. Either meeting them in my soccer team or in class. Without them I don’t think I would have enjoyed my 2 years here. I know I’m  going to have these friendships forever and I am very grateful.”

FacebookGoogle+EmailTwitterShare

About

This is Megan's third semester on the Clarion and second semester as Editor-in-Chief. Megan is currently studying for her associate transfer degree in journalism.

You may also like...