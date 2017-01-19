Cyprian leads men’s basketball in win over Victor Valley

The Citrus College men’s basketball team dominated Victor Valley College in an 85-61 win Jan. 18 at The Owl’s Nest.

The Owls were led by sophomore guard Kenneth Cyprian, who finished the night with 29 points and six rebounds. Cyprian made seven three-pointers.

“We challenged him and he responded like a winner, that’s all you can ask for,” Citrus head coach Brett Lauer said.

The Owls started off slow, shooting just three-for-16 from the field. Coach Lauer called a timeout and the cold streak ended.

Citrus responded from the timeout and led at the half, 42-27, while Cyprian led the Owls with 15 first-half points.

Cyprian started the second half with a three-pointer, his fourth of the night. Citrus began to pull away and Victor Valley never got back within reach.

“I was trying to help my team win and to do my role to help my team win, they kept finding me and I kept knocking down important shots,” Cyprian said.

Citrus College improved to 16-5, 1-1 in conference play, and Victor Valley dropped to 4-13, 0-2 in conference play.

The Owls will travel to face Glendale College at 3 p.m. Jan. 21. Glendale is 11-8, with a 1-1 conference record.