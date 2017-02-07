OPINION – Mental Illness: Becoming Your Own Hero

Mental health is just like our physical health. When we are unwell we have to try to help ourselves. Having a mental illness is just another component to look after, it does not mean someone is crazy.

Living with a mental illness means one must deal with the stigmas and stereotypes that undermine their capabilities. Despite the negativity portraying mental illness as a weakness, people with any type of mental illness must know they’re strong because they have the perseverance to live out their daily lives while also dealing with their condition.

There are common stigmas that mental health conditions carry, for example: mental illnesses are known to make people violent, commit crimes, look severely mentally ill, are not capable as other people in their jobs or at school or that once one is mentally ill, one can not recover.

In a World Health Report in 2013, Director General of the World Health Organization, Gro Harlem Brundtland said, “Mental illness is not a personal failure. In fact, if there is failure, it is to be found in the way we have responded to people with mental and brain disorders.”

Strength of character comes naturally for anyone living this way because they have to dust themselves off and learn to get up from the worst days as well as learn to appreciate the best days.

Nearly one in every five adults have a mental illness.

Support groups come in the shape of friends, therapists or family who can encourage them, but this can only go so far. It is the individual who decides to take on the necessary treatment to be able to cope well with their mental illness.

One in 20 Americans have a serious mental health condition, which means the chances of knowing someone with a mental illness are high.

Those suffering from mental illness must be the game-changers for the trajectory of their lives by making the decision to seek help for their own well-being. They need to have courage and confidence to be able to move on to the next day from the struggles they faced the day before.

On the road to living a better life comes the realization of choosing to be one’s own leader, hero and healer, taking charge of one’s own life regardless of his or her mental illness. Taking charge of one’s illness so that it doesn’t control his or her goals, dreams and passions takes strength.

If I ever told anyone my specific mental health condition they would believe I was making it up. For many people it can be hard to tell if someone has a mental illness just by their physical appearance. I looked normal and couldn’t be taken seriously by strangers when I told them about my condition.

Adversity and roadblocks along the way may seem to be difficult to overcome but having strength really helps in the fight to mental health and it says a lot about their character.

When I was twelve years old, I didn’t know there were many services available to help me. I finally found a good fit for my needs after I saw a therapist. I realized the more I talked about my experience with my mental illness, the more insight I received into my problems. By communicating my symptoms and talking about my goals, I was able to live with my mental health condition.

Now, I tell anyone wondering if they’ll ever recover these words. If you were wondering if you have what it takes, you have yourself on your side and that is the greatest support group you can have. Ultimately, you know what you’re going through and how far you want to go to your recover.

Remembering oneself is the most important part of recovery. Loving and caring for the self is so imperative. You can choose to help yourself or you can ignore your mental health needs and face the negative consequences of not giving yourself the attention you deserve in these matters.