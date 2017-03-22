Armed attempted carjacking in Azusa, Suspect remains at large

An armed attempted carjacking occurred at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in the 1000 block of East Hollyvale Street, Azusa, according to an email from Campus Safety.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, in his 20s, medium build.

He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants with a dark belt.

There is no further description at this time.

The suspect stood outside the victim’s car, pulled out a dark colored handgun and told the victim to open the door, the email stated.

The suspect saw that the victim was on the phone and fled on foot Eastbound on Hollyvale Street.

The Azusa Police Department and Campus Safety encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Azusa Police Department at 626-812-3200.