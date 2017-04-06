Preview: Pasadena Museum of California Art Free Friday

The Pasadena Museuem of California Art on April 1 in downtown Pasadena. PMCA will have free admission on April 7. Photo by Michael Quintero / Clarion

The Pasadena Museum of California Art will have its monthly free first Fridays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 7.

Free first Friday offers free admission and regular programming to the public, Brianna Smyk, director of communicators and editor, said.

The museum has three current exhibits. The Golden Twenties: portraits and figure paintings by Joseph Kleitsch, Interstitial and Gustave Baumann in California.

The Golden Twenties is a look through the career of Kleitsch. The museum shows two parts of his works of portraitist and landscapes of California in the ‘20s. Kleitsch is a Hungarian native and later moved to Chicago, then California. Information on the museum’s website said Kleitsch is considered a premier portrait painter of the city of Laguna Beach.

Interstitial is a creative works of eight different contemporary Los Angeles artists. The exhibit is based on basic overlooked objects and they modify them into abstract sculptures. The sculptures are “strange, comical, and unnerving,” the website described.

Gustave Baumann is a scenic artist who is strong in color woodcuts. His exhibit features his journey from San Diego to San Francisco. The exhibit will show his 12 paintings works from his California trip, five from the Hills o’ Brown series and three of his largest color woodcuts. Baumann went on to win a gold medal for his printmaking in the Hill o’ Brown series.

PMCA’s other promotions include second Saturday spotlight talk, free third Thursday evenings and free fourth Wednesdays.

“Free third Thursday evenings now feature additional programs, including yoga, music, and artists’ talks,” Smyk said.

All three of the exhibits are ongoing until Aug. 6. More information can be found on http://pmcaonline.org/.