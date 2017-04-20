Owls rout L.A. Valley in home finale

Citrus freshman pitcher Danielle Dominguez winds up for a pitch on April 6 at Citrus College. San Bernardino defeated Citrus 5-2. Photo by Edward Ramirez / Clarion

In the final home game of the regular season, the Citrus College softball team defeated Los Angeles Valley College 16-0 on April 20. The Owls came in with a 23-12 record, 12-3 in conference, while the Monarchs visited the Nest with a 0-28 record, 0-13 in conference.

The Monarchs had a difficult time against the Owls, unable to score in five innings and registering only two hits.

Citrus head coach Jackie Boxley said her team got the win partly because of the break.

“It’s spring break and they wanted to get it done,” Boxley said. “A little bit of it was motivated by spring break.”

Jade Nua, the most dominant player for the Owls and in the conference, got Citrus going in the bottom of the first with a double before Celina Spathias hit a home run, giving the Owls a 2-0 lead.

Nua, who had two hits and three runs in the game and is ranked third in the state with 15 home runs, said it was nice to get some hitting action.

“It felt good,” Nua said. “They actually pitched.”

Headed to the bottom of the second inning, Karissa Martinez stole second base while Mia Escobar was up to bat. Escobar hit a single herself, which moved Martinez to third. Seanna Jimenez hit a triple to bring in Martinez and Escobar, putting the Owls up 4-0.

After giving the Monarchs three quick outs in the top of the third inning, Nua was walked to first before Molly Montel hit a single in the bottom of the third. With only one out for the Owls, Martinez hit a double, running in Nua.

Jocelyn Alvarado hit a single to center field running in Montel to home. Escobar sacrificed a hit to outfield but brought in Martinez home from third. The Owls ended the inning with a 7-0 score over the Monarchs.

The Monarchs had one hit in the fourth, which came from shortstop and pitcher Pamela Garcia. However, the Owls did not allow another hit for the rest of the game.

With bases loaded multiple times in the bottom of the fourth, the Owls scored nine runs, coming from Jimenez, Ortiz, Nua, Martinez, Montel, Spathias, Escobar, and Dani Dominguez.

The Owls closed out the game in five innings in the rout of the Monarchs.

Nua, one of three sophomores on the team, played her final home game and said it was bittersweet.

“It was really emotional for everyone,” Nua said. “We played hard.”

With Nua, Martinez, and Spathias leaving Citrus this year, Boxley said she is going to miss the three sophomores.

“I love them and I’m gonna miss them so much,” Boxley said. “Those are three great sophomores and I’m gonna miss them.”

Nua is ranked second in the state with a .621 batting average, but said it is not her focus.

“I don’t even look at my batting averages,” Nua said. “I just go out and play hard. If it happens, it happens.”

Preparing for their final doubleheader of the season against Antelope Valley, Nua said she is ready to get back to work.

“Monday we’ll just come out and work hard and then get it on Tuesday and make it to the playoffs.”

The Owls (24-12, 13-3) will play at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at Antelope Valley (29-5, 15-0).