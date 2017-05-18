Review: The “magic” of Hollywood fills the Haugh

Opening day proved to be magical for the Citrus Singers’ show-stopping Cinemagic, The Music of the Movies.

Songs of old and new were well balanced throughout the show, entertaining all ages.

Act one started off with a medley of songs from classic movies, like “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

My favorite from this medley was “Good Mornin’” from “Singin’ in the Rain.” The harmony was wonderful and the tap dancing was entertaining.

The show moved on to the music of Henry Mancini. A beautiful setting with piano, bass and flute added a nice touch to the well-blended voices on stage.

The show progressed to a beautiful arrangement by singer Christian Pineda, which included bells. The singers began with “Imagine” and segued into “Pure Imagination,” all while movie clippings added a nice visual touch.

A lovely duet, “Falling Slowly,” was a brilliant pairing of voices that offered sweet harmony.

Act two started off with a bang with “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” a song that is very familiar to many and in the movie “Trolls.”

The famous quotes from popular movies was a nice touch during the “I Love a Film Cliche.”

Now who doesn’t love a Disney movie? Some of my favorites from the show included “Circle of Life,” “How Far I’ll Go” and “Part of Your World.”

They also sang songs from the “Sound of Music” and included highlights from “Grease.”

They closed the show with “You Will be Found,” which was a tribute to the seniors of the group. It was a nice way to finish the show and brought many to tears.