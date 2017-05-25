Citrus Employee Arrested for Battery

A Citrus College employee was arrested the morning of May 17 on campus on the charge of battery.

He was seen by a student taken from the Administration building in handcuffs.

The Glendora Police Department confirmed his arrest, and said that the employee’s name is Richard Eugene Craighead, age 58.

It is unknown who the victim of the unwanted physical contact was.

He has worked as a skilled maintenance tech at Citrus College for at least seven years.

This post to be updated as more information is available.

Share

About

I'm just trying to have a good time and produce good journalism. I'm the Web Editor for the Citrus College Clarion. camurao@ccclarion.com

You may also like...

'Citrus Employee Arrested for Battery' has no comments

Be the first to comment this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.