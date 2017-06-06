Hair With Rula

Citrus cosmetology student Rula Kort is a hair stylist who has won many competitions.

Kort was around the age of 19 when she knew she wanted to be in the cosmetology field.

Born in United Arab Emirates, her parents wanted her to finish school first before anything else.

“They told me you have to finish your school before you do whatever you want,” Kort said.

She came to the United States and got married. She later got divorced and now needed to support herself, so she decided to attend college and complete a cosmetology program. She ultimately chose Citrus because she saw the five-star reviews the program had.

During her time here, Kort said the professors have been helpful and supportive of her talent. Many of her professors told her about upcoming competitions and pushed her to compete in them.

In October 2016, Kort won fifth place in the Junior Style Stars, a national hair competition that allows students from any location to compete on the same level.

To enter, competitors had to style the hair of a mannequin and submit a photo of the end result.

Besides the Junior Styles Stars, Kort has won other competitions, like the Supercut Super Sunday, the Halloween Show and others.

At Citrus’ 52nd annual hair show on May 30, Kort won first place.

The theme of the hair show was the early 1800s. Kort decided that with the theme assigned, she would have a nautical twist to it. The complete hairstyle took her two hours to finish and it included blue streaks and a ship.

Once she completes the cosmetology program at Citrus in the spring 2017 semester, Kort wants to move to Los Angeles and open up her own hair salon.