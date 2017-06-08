Campus Question: Is RateMyProfessor a reliable source for students?

“I just think it helps, especially if you’re a new student. It helped me through college when I first started so I used it ever since and I didn’t have a problem with any of my professors, so I think it’s useful and it’s reliable.” – Alexa Zamora, 21
“It can be if the students are actually honest and they keep it updated, but sometimes it’s not really up-to-date and you just assume that it’s up-to-date but it’s not, so sometimes it can be useful, but sometimes it can’t.” – Carlos Lopez, 21
“It works as f—,” Vasquez said. “While I’ve been here, I’ve rated other professors who weren’t good so, like, just to give people a heads up of who to take and who not to take. I think it’s really useful and I think more students should f—— use it.” – Natalie Vasquez, 22
“Sometimes, it’s a little hard to believe if the professors are reliable or not, or sometimes they’ll be new professors here and they won’t have ratings, so you don’t really know what you’re in for.” – Jessica Morales, 19
