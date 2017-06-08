Where are the recycling bins?

Citrus College recycles paper, cardboard, batteries, uorescent lamp tubes, used motor oil, printer and copier toner cartridges.

Yet after students nish their drinks from vending machines, there are no recycling bins for them to throw their bottles.

Throughout the day, the trash cans become filled to the brim with plastic bottles, one of the worst materials for our environment.

Plastic is non-biodegradable, so it can take up space in a landfill for many years while burning it away releases toxic chemicals into the atmosphere.

Currently, the Citrus Community College District does not have a recycling program for aluminum cans, glass and plastic bottles.

Rather than putting recycling bins outside across campus, the school should place a small recycling bin in each classroom where they are more easily accessible.

A few professors already keep them in their rooms, but this is not the best the college can do.

The addition of these indoor bins would reduce the greatest amount of waste since even without recycling bins outside, the trash cans’ plastic and aluminum contents are still often recycled.

Usually at some point in the day, someone walks around campus go through trash to collect the bottles and cans to a recycling center for money.