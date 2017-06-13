Meet the senior staff: Clarion editors and managers of spring 2017

Editor in Chief: John Michaelides
Age: 29
Major: I am a communications major who is planning on double-majoring in something else. Possibly theatre arts.
When did you join the Clarion and why?
I joined the Clarion in fall 2015, because I wanted to become a sports writer. As time has gone by, I have realized I love writing about everything.
What are your other hobbies?
My hobbies are going to Disneyland every week and spending time with my best friends, who go to Disneyland every week haha
What’s your favorite part about journalism or the Clarion to date?
It’s a great feeling to know you are serving the Citrus community, but of course winning awards along the way gives you that motivation to keep looking for ways to improve.
What has been the weirdest experience you’ve had on the Clarion so far?
The weirdest thing I have experienced with the Clarion is running for editor-in-chief and winning haha. There is no way I would have imagined having this opportunity if I was asked two years ago.
If you could interview/photograph any person who would it be?
I would interview Kobe Bryant, my hero since 1996 haha.
Having been an editor for a semester (or more), what advice would you have given to yourself before joining the Clarion?
I should have done this years ago, but everything happens for a reason and I was meant to be in this position with this amazing staff who I am happy to call friends.
What advice would you give to other students pursuing journalism?
There will always be a need for journalism. It’s a great career to pursue. There will always be somewhere that needs a journalist. You just need to put in the work and seize the opportunity when it presents itself.
Favorite motivational quote:
“Never, ever, ever give up.” -Michael Scott. It has been my favorite quote for years now haha
What is next for you?
I am returning as editor-in-chief and hope to set myself to transfer to Cal State Fullerton, my dream school, sometime in 2018. In the meantime, I plan to make every day a productive one and appreciate the process.
