Men’s water polo continues to dominate

After ending their 15-game winning streak on Sept. 29, the Citrus College men’s water polo team has stacked up significant numbers with 403 goals, averaging 13.9 points per game, 55 blocks and 283 steals.

Sophomore utility player Jonathan Wong, who earned honors for Western State Conference Male Athlete of the Week on Sept. 26, has put up 116 points, 82 goals, 34 assists and 33 steals.

The Owls took on the Ventura Pirates at home on Oct. 4, winning 17-7.

Sophomore Mark Naranjo scored five of the goals in the win.

The Owls have seven more games, including two conference games, before the Western State Conference Championships begin on Nov. 2 with their opponents yet to be announced.

