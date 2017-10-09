Owls continue road success with homestand on horizon

The Citrus College women’s soccer team have continued to find success away from home, with a 3-1-2 road record.

The start has allowed the Owls to begin the season 5-3-3, as conference play begins next week when they visit Bakersfield College.

The Owls will begin a four-game homestand, following the trip to Bakersfield.

Citrus will look to duplicate their early road success at home in its pursuit of a fifth playoff berth in six seasons.

An area of concern for the Owls can be the lack of scoring opportunities being created per game. A season after the team averaged 9.8 shots per game, the number has significantly dropped off to 5.5 shots per game.

Citrus has a narrow lead over their opponents in goals per game, with a 1.3 to 1.2 advantage.

The offense did respond after suffering a 3-0 defeat at Mt. San Antonio College on Sept. 22 with a 4-1 victory over Los Angeles Valley College on Sept. 26 at Citrus College.

The four goals were a season-high and could be a sign of hope for things to possibly come as head coach Tim Tracey works with his new roster, a squad that consists of 11 freshmen.

A season after having former Owl Jacqueline Mejia lead the way with nine goals, the scoring this season has been more balanced as a team.

The balanced approach was on display in the L.A. Valley victory, with goals from freshman Samantha Galan and sophomores Devyn Bagwell, Megan Cabrera and Alejandra Vargas.

Citrus College will travel to face Bakersfield College at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.