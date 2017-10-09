Volleyball is ready to start conference play

The Citrus College volleyball team finished their non-conference schedule on Oct. 6 with a 13-9 record.

The Owls lost to Santa Barbara 3-1 in the Western State Conference Crossover Tournament.

Sophomore outside hitter Leah Price earned honors for Western State Conference Female Athlete of the Week on Oct. 4.

Price has racked up 280 kills, 676 attacks, 206 digs, 42 blocks and 348 points.

The volleyball team will play their first conference game at 6 p.m Oct. 11 at home against Glendale. The Owls are 4-0 at home.

