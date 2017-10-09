Women’s Golf finishes 4th at Home

Citrus Women’s Golf were at home against Western State Conference on Wednesday at San Dimas Canyon Golf Course.

Entering the round, Citrus were 3rd place in the conference.

Santa Barbara City College, Bakersfield, Antelope Valley, Glendale, Moorpark and Canyons faced off against the Owls.

Leading the Owls were freshman golfers Shizuka Okochi and Kathryn Hung.

Okochi went into the round placed 14th and Hung went into the round placed 15th.

Hung had a hole-in-one on the 16th hole and shot a 84 for the day, the lowest score for the Owls.

The Owls travel to Bakersfield’s Rio Bravo Country Club for another Western State Conference matchup at 11 a.m. Monday morning.