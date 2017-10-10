Rubel’s Castle: Glendora’s Secret Attraction

On the north side of Rubel’s Castle on East Palm Drive in Glendora, the bell chimes at 9:23 am on Oct. 3 2017. Rubel’s Castle attracts crowds from across the San Gabriel Valley due to its eccentric feel and unique architecture. Photo by Jacqueline Torres / Clarion

Tucked away in the Foothills, a medieval-style castle peaks above the quiet suburban neighborhoods of Glendora.

Michael Rubel began working on a castle in 1968 with the help of hundreds of people.

Some would help for only one day, while others would continue to help for years. After 20 years, Rubel was successful in his construction of Rubel’s Castle in the heart of the city.

Rubel was a world traveler and an all-embracing individual sometimes perceived as an “outcast”.

“Every time Michael Rubel tried something he would get into trouble for doing what he would do, he just kept doing what he wanted to do and he overcame a lot of obstacles, things he would get himself in he would never think of the consequences,” Jim Raley, president of the Glendora Historical Society, said in a phone interview.

The property was originally a Citrus fruit packing house built in the orange growing days of Glendora in the 1930s. The property belonged to Albert Born and Michael Clarke. Clarke, who worked for Born, always expressed his interest in the property.

In 1959, Clarke’s mother bought the property after a church decided it was not profitable.

The castle is now owned by the Glendora Historical Society, which offers tours by appointment in order to teach more about Glendora’s history.

Rubel’s Castle has a tour that includes seeing blacksmiths at the castle working, looking at objects from the 1870s to 1940s, like old printers, parts of a train, trucks and cars.

The tour also includes touring the bedrooms of the nephew of Michael Clarke Rubel, who is Scott Rubel’s great grandmother and great grandfather with artifacts that are considered antiques, such as old paintings, cloths, furniture, music records, an old organ piano player and books.

Rubel and those who helped build the castle incorporated their own personal touch. Throughout the stacked stones recycled materials, such as bicycle wheels, champagne bottles and coat hangers can be spotted.

“My favorite memory of the castle was all the people we knew in the ‘60s and ‘70s who helped build the place,” said Scott Rubel, the nephew of Michael Clarke Rubel in a phone interview.

Some other artifacts found in the castle include: a cannon from the civil war of the 1860’s, furniture antiques, old trucks and tractors and saddles from the old stage coach days of Glendora.

The most famous artifact is a clock made in the 1890’s that reminds visitors of Glendora’s history every half hour and every hour.

“It’s an interesting place to visit it reminds people what they can do if they have a dream, if you can dream it you can achieve it,” said Jim Raley president of the Glendora Historical Society on a phone interview.

The ticket price for kids 8 to 12 is five dollars and for adults it is ten dollars. Children under eight years old are not allowed on the Castle’s premises.

No media is allowed during the tour and paintings, articles or pictures may only be taken with the permission of the Glendora Historical Society.

The Glendora Historical Society website says that group tours of more than 12 people must be requested three to four weeks in advance and tours are limited to a maximum of 50 people.

The Rubel Castle is located at 844 N. Live Oak Ave. Glendora CA 91741. The Castle is close to Goddard Middle School in Glendora.

Michael Rubel gifted his property that includes Rubelia Castle, The Tin Palace, Rubel Pharm etc. to the Glendora Historical Society through his Will in an agreement finalized February 25, 2005, the Glendora Society Website said. It is currently operated and owned by the Glendora Historical Society.