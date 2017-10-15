Models Jason Miller, as a 'lionized' Lion Tamer, and Adrienne Harris, as the Bearded Lady, pose photo while waiting for the Creep Show to start on Oct. 13. in the campus center mall.

Models Jason Miller, as a 'lionized' Lion Tamer, and Adrienne Harris, as the Bearded Lady, pose photo while waiting for the Creep Show to start on Oct. 13. in the campus center mall. Jessica Wiebe / Clarion

Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” blares over a public-address system to a 100-person crowd. They lightly dance in the campus center mall as the Cosmetology school’s “Creep Show” begins on Friday, Oct. 13.

Esthetician faculty, Ann Everett said over the microphone, “Carving her a forever smile and the limbs of a doll, he finalized his vows by slitting her throat and burned the two of them alive inside their home.”

The professor was reading off the student’s ghastly introduction card. Everett said with an impish grin, “All the work of the devil—the Ouija board that he inked into her skin.”

Everett is one of the cosmetology faculty in charge of the department’s Halloween showcase. She admonished me for conducting my interview in the sun, “You’ve got very fair skin and freckles and skin cancer is bad.”

She should know. Everett teaches dermatological care to her students, many of whom now work in cosmetic skin care.

“This gives [students] an opportunity to show their creativity. A lot of them aren’t creeps and freaks, there are various fairies, sprites and fantasy and Disney characters,” Everett said.

Sal Hernandez has been a part of the cosmetology faculty for 15 years. The “Creep Show” has been happening since he has been at the college. Many of his students were entrants in the exhibition.

“When our students go out to the real world they’re going to be challenged in artistry, in makeup, and hairstyles.” Hernandez said. “From here they can go into stage, television, special effects.”

Hernandez worked in special effects makeup for 10 years. He gushes that he worked for horror director, George A. Romero.

“Our implements are really magical wands. People walk in, having a bad day, then get their hair blow out or curled, do their makeup and they walk out with a smile,” Hernandez said.

Cosmetology student, Lauren Ford stalked the cat walk late in the event. She was layered in cosmetic scales for her “snake lady” disguise.

“I started the hair and these lovely ladies did all this magic,” Ford said, gesturing toward her scaly arms.

“She’s a human reptile,” said Mel Estrada, one of Ford’s two makeup artists. “We used Latex and cotton to make the wounds look more real and a fishnet shirt to spray the scale pattern.”

The three women had worked for four hours that morning and admitted they weren’t happy with the result.

Some of the students shot inquisitive looks when individual models were photographed.

“It’s a very cutthroat industry,” said Adriana Martinez, one of the Snake Lady’s artists. A blood smeared “IT” clown holding a balloon sneered in Martinez’s direction.

“Everyone’s very against each other, but we all pretend to

be friends for some reason. It’s really weird,” Martinez said.

Perhaps because of the cosmetology students’ competitive streak, by graduation they should be well prepared to enter the dog-eat-dog make-up trade.

Professor Everett rattles off a list of state board exams in which her students scored in the 90th percentile.

She said, “Our students are sought after in the industry because they are so clean and teachable. We have people in skin care, commercials, tv, magazines, weddings and special events.