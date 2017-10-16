Owls use Offensive First Half to beat Citrus

On October 13, 2017, The women’s water polo team beat Cerritos College 8-5. It was their second game of the 2017 Citrus Tournament. They also beat Allan Hancock 12-5 earlier in the day.

The Owls scored three goals in the first quarter with goals from freshman Emma Tuck and sophomore Hunter Oliver to take a 3-1 lead.

Citrus piled onto their lead in the second quarter to take a 7-3 lead into the half with goals from sophomore Chloe Barrocas, freshmen Delaney Geppart, Deliliah Lozano and Tuck.

Emma Tuck led the team in goals with three on the night.

In the second half, Citrus slowed down their offense only scoring one goal from sophomore Jessica Carmody.

Head coach Jennifer Spalding noticed that although there were some difficult moments the team was still able to give it their all.

“We struggled a little bit putting the ball away, but we created the opportunities which is really good,” Spalding said.

Cerritos was able to keep the Owls from piling on in the second half by using new defensive tactics.

“We knew that we couldn’t keep up to them with man to man,” Coach Sergio from Cerritos said, “so we tried playing a zone defense and challenge their shooters, that was our only way to stay in the game.”

Freshman goalie Noel Paz helped seal the win in the second half with some great saves.

“Defensively, we did a good job,” Coach Jen said, “The goalie did a really good job.” Noel recorded 12 saves on the night, helping to keep the Falcon’s offense at bay.

After beating Rio Hondo 14-9 and beating El Camino 10-2 on October 14th, the Owls improve their record to 12-6. The Owls now have a seven-game winning streak.

The Owls will travel down south for 2017 truWest Battle at the Beach tournament on Friday, Oct. 20 at Long Beach City College.