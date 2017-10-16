Women’s Water Polo Photo Gallery Ventura College @ Citrus

Owls utility Jessica Carmondy scores 7 of Citrus’ 13 goals, as they defeated Ventura College, 13-5. Carmondy has 36 goals,17 assists, and 23 steals for the season. Citrus Aquatics Center, 10/11/17. Arvin Vicente/Clarion.
Owls utility Sydney Johnston currently has 2 sreals, 4 turnovers, and 1 block for the season as the Womens Water Polo team defeated Ventura College, 13-5. Citrus Aquatics Center, 10/11/17. Arvin Vicente/Clarion.
Citrus scores on a weak goal defense. Owls Driver Delaney Geppart scored 4 of Citrus’ 13 goals, compared to Ventura’s 5. Citrus Aquatics Center, 10/11/17. Arvin Vicente/Clarion.
Citrus scores 13 goals, as the Lady Owls crushed the Ventura College Pirates, as the Womens Water Polo team improves their season record, 8-6. Citrus Aquatics Center, 10/11/17. Arvin Vicente/Clarion.
Owls goalie Noel Paz records her 2nd steal of the match, as the Womens Water Polo team defeats Ventura College, 13-5. Citrus Aquatics Center, 10/11/17. Arvin Vicente/Clarion.
Owls 2MG Brooke Padilla and G Samantha Wilson present flowers to cancer surviors. The Lady Owls will continue to wear pink caps for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Citrus defeated the Ventura Pirates, 13-5. Citrus Aquatics Center, 10/11/17. Arvin Vicente/Clarion.
