The Owls Women’s Volleyball team motivate each other as they prepare for their match. Citrus swept Victor Valley 3-0 on Wednesday evening 10/25/17. Citrus Gymnasium. Arvin Vicente/Clarion.

Owls Opposite hitter Briana Vought smashes a kill shot in a 3-0 victory over Victor Valley on Wednesday evening, 10/25/17. Vought had 12 kills and 1 dig for the match. Citrus Gymnasium. Arvin Vicente/Clarion.

Owls Defensive Specialist Julia Colin has 1 service ace as her team swept the Victor Valley Rams on Wednesday, 10/25/17. Citrus Gymnasium. Arvin Vicente/Clarion.

Owls Outside Hitter Leah Price has 18 kills and 2 blocks as Citrus Swept the Victor Valley Rams on Wednesday evening, 3 sets to 0. 10/25/17. Citrus Gymnasium. Arvin Vicente/Clarion.

Owls Opposite hitter Briana Vought scores another Kill in a 3-0 victory over Victor Valley on Wednesday evening, 10/25/17. Vought had 12 kills and 1 dig for the match. Citrus Gymnasium. Arvin Vicente/Clarion.

In a miraculous save, Owls Defensive specialist Julianna Aceituno scores on a dig. Citrus swept Victor Valley 3-0 on Wednesday, 10/25/17. Aceituno currently has 42 digs for the season. Citrus Gymnasium. Arivn Vicente/Clarion.

Owls Offensive Hitter Leah Price scores another kill in a convincing victory over Victor Velley college, 3-0. Citrus Gymnasium, Wednesday, 10/25/17. Arvin Vicente/Clarion.

Owls Opposite hitter Briana Vought scores in another Kill in the second set. The Citrus Owls dominated in a 3-0 victory over Victor Valley on Wednesday evening, 10/25/17. Vought had 12 kills and 1 dig for the match. Citrus Gymnasium. Arvin Vicente/Clarion.

Citrus Offensive Hitter Leah Price had 350 Kills and 35 blocked shots for the season. The Owls defeated Victor Valley College, 3-0 in a sweep on Wednesday 10/25/17. Citrus Gymnasium. Arvin Vicente/Clarion.

Owls Offensive Hitter Jacklyn Post scores the game-winning kill. Citrus defeated Victor Valley College, 3-0 on Wednesday, 10/25/17. Citrus Gymnasium 10/25/17. Arvin Vicente/Clarion.

