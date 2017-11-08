Men’s Basketball Expands Roster Size for New Season

The Citrus College men’s basketball team opened its season in the San Diego City College Tournament from Nov. 3 to 5, finishing in third place.

After defeating Cuyamaca College, 74-57, and losing to Fullerton College, 79-72, the Owls defeated Mt. San Jacinto College in the third place game, 86-80.

The Owls were led by sophomore guard Jeremy Smith during the tournament, who averaged 20.7 points and 5.7 assists per game.

Sophomore forward Kyle Gray averaged 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game during the tournament.

The Owls have lots of new players and added length this season.

Six-foot 9-inch freshman center Jesse Elrod is the tallest of the new additions. Freshmen Josh Jones and Austin Clarke stand at 6-foot 6-inches apiece.

Clarke has made an immediate impact, averaging 11 points per game on 75 percent shooting through three games.

Citrus head coach Brett Lauer’s team pushed the pace often last season, averaging 83.2 points per game, en route to a third-round Southern California Regional Playoff appearance.

This year’s team is averaging 77.3 points per game.

The Owls will play San Diego Mesa College at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Fullerton College Men’s Basketball Classic.

Citrus will then host their tournament, the Neil Edwards Classic, from Nov. 17 to 19.