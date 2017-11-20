Citrus negotiating teams dig in for contentious contracts

Citrus College negotiates with faculty and staff this month as previous contracts expire Dec. 31. The college has incurred over $12,000 in fees for a labor law attorney, Peter Fagen, to aid the college at the bargaining table.

“Our research indicates that staff salaries are lower than others in the field,” Andrew Sundstrom said in an email.

Sundstrom is the chief negotiator for the union representing Classified staff, the California School Employees Association.

“Our Membership will be negotiating for fair and equitable treatment,” Sundstrom said.

Representatives of each of the faculty and staff bargaining units have said their employees are not being compensated equitably. The most contentious issue is the staff and faculty salary schedule.

“Ultimately, it comes down to salary, it is the one that affects everybody,” Robert Sammis, the head of human resources and chief negotiator for Citrus College, said. “We have an interest in working with our three unions to see if there are ways to control some health care costs—health, dental, vision.”

Benefit costs like healthcare and retirement funds have been consistent sticking points in past negotiations. Union representatives have been told that increasing salaries would be risky for the college’s pension liability.

“The last contract negotiations, when they gave us two percent or whatever little fledgling crumbs they could spare, they said they we were going to break the bank,” Cathy Day, language arts administrative secretary and CSEA negotiator, said. “After they paid everybody’s longevity, everybody’s raises, everybody’s cash outlay, the reserve still went up $9 million.”

In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, college administrations have been putting away more money in reserve funds to prepare for budget shortfalls. Citrus has the highest reserves of any college in the area at over $24 million at the beginning of 2017. The college is responsible for funding part of the pension liability under the fund.

The reserve has represented up to 30 percent of the annual budget in recent years.

President of the full-time faculty union, Justina Rivadeneyra, is a Citrus career counselor. She said she grew up seeing how her father’s life was benefitted by participating in a union. She barely entered her office in Technical Education before having to rush off to another meeting about the negotiations.

“We have people in critical positions that aren’t recognized for the critical work they do and that is unacceptable,” Rivadeneyra said.

Rivadeneyra said faculty retention ensures the college provides a quality education to students. She cites the example of an innovative faculty member, who recently left Citrus for a higher paying position.

“Barbara Juncosa founded the biotech program here left because she received a better offer at Mira Costa,” Rivadeneyra said. “How do you fill a vacuum like that?”

Other faculty positions have remained open without being filled for years in some cases. Sammis and the administration he represents in negotiations do not think compensation or personnel retention are problems at the college.

“Our faculty stay for a long while,” Sammis said. “There is turnover; people’s lives change, so I’m not concerned about faculty retention.”

The parties negotiating with the college hold starkly different opinions of compensation and retention. One of their complaints is salary disparity between key administration officials and low level staff and faculty.

“Managers and administration get whatever we get because King Midas says so,” Day said. “If you add two percent to Dr. Perri’s salary that’s a big chunk of money, but if you add two percent to the person making barely over minimum wage it’s not worth the paper it’s written on.”

The administration thinks they are providing a valuable service to the college and don’t see their salaries as an issue.

“I don’t think there is anything to apologize for there,” Sammis said. “The data that (faculty negotiators) have doesn’t take into account total compensation. If you put that in, which amounts to about $25,000, we start looking very competitive. It’s completely irrelevant. The easiest solution is just to eliminate those steps below minimum wage.”

The college is engaged in a tenuous game with its faculty and staff. Despite representing the smallest community college student body in the area, key administration positions are the most highly compensated. If personnel are leaving for other campuses the college can’t support a growing student body with qualified candidates or employees.

Day has witnessed the same retention problems among her own staff. She said Citrus is becoming a launching point for employee applicants and not a stable environment at which to make a career.

“We have staff that are not even leaving probation,” Day said. “It hurts my heart that to get to this point where I feel I should be recognized without having to beg. We cannot get people involved, they are afraid of the repercussions of stepping up and complaining.”