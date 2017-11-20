Craft fair brings community together

Vendors get together every year to display their crafts at the annual La Fetra Center Craft Fair. It presents an opportunity for local residents and nearby communities to celebrate the crafter’s hard work.

“The fair gives an opportunity to buy quality handcrafted items and for some people it gives exposure to the La Fetra Center, because some people just go to the center for the craft fair,” Debbie Dozal, the human services superintendent at the La Fetra Center, said.

The Annual La Fetra Center Craft Boutique in Glendora brings the community together with handcrafted goods and decor created by individuals from the community. The fair is open to the community with no cost for admission.

Over 40 vendors attend the all-day event, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to sell a wide variety of objects. Some of these crafts include things made by women in Kenya, handmade pottery, and hand-carved wood Christmas decorations.

Christmas craft items, such as stockings, tend to be a craft that receive the most attention, since the fair is held at the beginning of the holiday season, this year on Nov. 4.

If fair attendees aren’t quite in the Christmas spirit yet, the handmade pottery and mugs are a fan favorite as well.

If people think the fair is not very creative, they may be able to find gifts for different occasions.

“I like that our craft fair sells items for everyday life, too, not just for the holidays things that you can give for birthdays,” Jennelle Markel, the coordinator of the La Fetra Center Craft Fair event, said.

More of the items sold at the fair include Christmas aprons, wreaths, garlands, children’s clothing and other holiday decor.

Vendors must be at least 18 years old in order to sell their crafts at the fair.

The vendors must also fill out an application, obtain a temporary seller’s permit and a business license to sell their goods.

The prices of the items depends on the vendor with large to small items varying in price.

Besides decorations and accessories, attendees can also satisfy their taste buds. Baked goods, such as cookies, pumpkin loaves and different kinds of breads are sold.

The community benefits from this event by having a time for the Glendora and surrounding communities to get together and show all the items that the local vendors have made.

Local bands play at the fair, one of them being Jack McCoy, a singer in a band, who usually comes to play for the senior ladies at the La Fetra Center.

The La Fetra Center also offer activities such as yoga, enrichment classes and have over 40 groups and clubs for the community to join. Some of these groups play cards, sew, hold book discussion groups, ragdoll making and hold an Alzheimer’s support group. Other holiday events include Halloween and Valentine’s Day activities.

This annual event centers around vendors displaying their hard work to local community members and helps promote small hard-working business owners.