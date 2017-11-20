Men’s basketball wins tournament with game-winning three

The Citrus College men’s basketball team heads into Thanksgiving break with a 7-2 record after a dominating performance in the Neil Edwards Classic, the tournament the Owls host every year.

Citrus defeated winless Moorpark College, 88-61, in the first game of the tournament. Owls sophomore guard Jeremy Smith led the way for the Owls with 20 points and six assists.

Citrus sophomore forward Kyle Gray chipped in with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Owls carried their momentum into the second game of the tournament, throttling Cypress College, 92-59.

Sophomore forward Alexios Ziska’s four three-pointers helped the Owls jump out to a 43-24 halftime lead.

Citrus was tested in the final game of the tournament against San Diego City College.

Trailing 39-28 to the visitors, Citrus clawed its way back into the game in the second half, setting up a dramatic finish.

With seconds to play and trailing by one, Smith found forward Jesse Elrod for a three-point look and the freshman’s three gave the Owls a two-point win, 77-75.

Smith and Elrod combined for 54 of the Owls’ 77 points while both shooting over 50 percent. The tandem also went a combined 9-for-14 from long range.

Citrus will not play again in November. They will host the Citrus Invitational from Dec. 1 to 3. The Owls will play Canada College in their first game of the tournament.