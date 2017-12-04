Utilize at least two major resources while prepping for finals

Week 15, the second to last week of the fall 2017 semester, is upon all students. Final papers, projects and test are approaching or already due and studying is vital. There are at least two major resources available to Citrus College students during crunch time.

When it comes to resources available for Citrus College students who are prepping for finals week, the Hayden Memorial Library, one of many available, offers 24/7 access to their databases which includes articles, ebooks and videos perfect for sourcing and supporting essays . These resources are easily available for students by logging into their MyLibrary Account or ask one of the librarians.

“Make an appointment with a librarian if you need help finding sources or navigating library resources,” Sarah Bosler, Citrus College librarian, said in an email.

Although there is a 24/7 website students can access, Bosler said library hours will not be extended this semester, due to lack of available staff.

“I wish there was a way we could offer extended hours,” Bosler said. “I know students have been asking about it. I think it will help provide students with a space to study.”

The library is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. To make up for lack of extended hours, the library will continue to offer stress relief services, such as therapy dogs in the lobby from noon to 12:50 p.m. Dec. 4 and from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Dec. 6.

Brenda Chavez, a writing and history tutor, has been at the tutor center since March 2017 and understands how difficult it can be to balance time around finals.

“We are all students who live different lives,” Chavez said. “Some people have families, some people have multiple jobs or some people just have other responsibilities that they were adhering to where perhaps school was placed on the back burner.”

Both Chavez and Jacob Livesay believe procrastination is a student’s worse enemy.

Livesay, a Communications major, said he believes students procrastinate thinking that they can handle more than what they are actually capable of.

“I prepare for my finals like any other normal student,” Livesay said, “I wait until the last minute.”

Chavez, who has noticed an increase in attendance at the tutoring center,said is due to many procrastinating students realizing finals week is coming up.

“They are trying any way possible to get the grade that they want, and it’s good that they know where to go for help,” Chavez said.

The end of the semester often serves as a reminder to students of how critical education is and how important it is to pass their classes.

As a tutor with experience Chavez said reaching out for help, even at this time, is the best option for these students.

“The advice I have for people coming in is to believe that they can make a difference in their grades by coming in, because they have already made the first step in the right direction,” Chavez said.

She urges students not to hesitate even when it feels like it might be too late.

“For people who have not come in, I would like to advise them to not be shy and to come in if they need help,” Chavez said. “My coworkers and I are more than willing to assist tutees with any burning questions that they have.”

Students like Livesay typically find the tutors helpful and understanding of their needs in order to get a passing grade, especially when he has “a tutor who actually know what they are talking about.”

The tutoring center is located in the room 215 in the Educational Development Center building, room 215. where They offer different time frames for students to come in and receive help. , The tutoring center is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.