Review: Quality fast food experience on campus: Burger Bombay

Burger Bombay is a food truck, serving quality fast food on campus, from which I recently had a very delicious meal.

The service was friendly and the prices were on par with fast food prices, only the food is much better. I ordered the Bombay Burger with fries for $8.

A drink costs another $1.50, but I had my reusable water bottle, so I stuck with water. Had I gotten a drink with my food, at $9.50, it would still have been worth the price.

The Bombay Burger was a good-sized, very filling and incredibly juicy burger. The burger had Indian seasonings, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and a delicious aioli sauce.

Burger Bombay fries are crinkle-cut and seasoned with salt and pepper and they, too, were very delicious. The fries were crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. I had ketchup for dipping, but it was barely needed for these fries.

I finished my meal feeling full, satisfied and glad I took a chance on this food truck.

Burger Bombay is the orange and blue food truck located in front of the Visual Arts building.

For more information, Burger Bombay’s website is http://www.burgerbombay.com and their phone number is 626-238-2875.