High-scoring Owls collect eighth straight victory

The Citrus College men’s basketball team won its eighth straight game, defeating Los Angeles Pierce College on the road, 91-75.

The Owls have averaged 86.4 points per game during the winning streak.

No. 2 ranked Citrus made quick work of three-win L.A. Pierce, jumping out to a 50-35 first-half lead.

Citrus sophomore guard Miles Crawford made four three-pointers in the first half off the bench and led all scorers at the break with 15 points. Crawford finished the game with 19 points.

Sophomore guard Jeremy Smith had another productive game for the Owls, scoring 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting and collecting six assists.

The Owls, as a team, had six players score in double figures.

L.A. Pierce sophomore guard Jordan Newt scored 26 points, including 12 points from long range, but the Brahmas could not keep pace with the Owls’ high-octane offense.

Citrus improved to 11-2 with the win.

The Owls will travel to face Cypress College at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 before facing L.A. Pierce again in the Compton Tartar Classic at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18.