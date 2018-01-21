Coaches vs. Cancer event raises record proceeds, Men’s basketball continues winning streak

The Citrus men’s basketball team continued its winning streak, but women’s basketball fell short the night Citrus hosted its Coaches vs. Cancer event and Scholar Baller Night Jan. 20 at the Owl’s Nest.

The event raised $940, the largest amount a Coaches Vs Cancer event has ever raised at Citrus, Dean of Kinesiology Jodi Wise said. Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society to fund research to end cancer.

Both the men’s and women’s teams faced off against the Glendale Vaqueros in relatively close games.

The Citrus women’s team fell to Glendale, 64-56.

Men’s basketball remained close in score until the second half, where they secured a victory.

The Citrus men’s team defeated Glendale, 80-72, winning their sixth game in a row.

“We expect every game to be tough, it’s just 40 minutes of competing hard,” Citrus sophomore forward Kyle Gray said. “Every day they force you get better, no days off, to be honest.”

Freshman forward Jesse Elrod said that his experience as an Owl is faster paced than high school.

“You do you on offense and then play hard defense and you’ll get rewarded,” Elrod said.

The Owls’ next conference games begins with women’s basketball hosting Antelope Valley College at 5 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Owl’s Nest.

Men’s basketball will host Antelope Valley the same evening at 7 p.m. at home.

“Come out to games, show support,” Gray said.

Elrod offered a similar sentiment.

“Yeah, come out to games, we love a crowd,” Elrod said.