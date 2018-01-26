Veteran killed in car crash

Army veteran and former Citrus college student Tim “Rocky” Griego, 27, died the day after being struck by a vehicle on the 210 freeway in San Bernardino Jan. 24.

Griego was taken to a hospital, but died due to his injuries inflicted by the crash.

The California Highway Patrol’s news release said the collision happened about 8:30 p.m. when Griego stopped suddenly and was hit by Alfredo Valencia, 34, of Moreno Valley, who was merging into the lane.

Valencia was not injured, but Griego’s wife was also injured in the accident.

Monica Christianson, director of the veteran’s sucess center, created a Go Fund Me page to help cover his funeral expenses.