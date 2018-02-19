Dancer Turned Dean of Visual and Performing arts

Dean of Visual of Performing Arts may be a new title for John Vaughan, but his name is familiar to many people at Citrus.

Vaughan first joined Citrus College in 1990, while working as an adjunct instructor in the Fine and Performing Arts Department. He said that during his orientation to become a full-time instructor the faculty member leading the orientation said, “This will be a job that you will love and it will be the last full time job you’ll ever have.”

Vaughan said these words stuck with him during his years teaching at Citrus College and helped inspire his attitude that he isn’t going to work today, but is instead “going to play today.” Vaughan makes it clear to everyone that he truly loves what he does and carries this same attitude into his job as Dean of Visual and Performing Arts.

Vaughan said the Visual and Performing Arts program at Citrus is unique when compared with programs in surrounding areas because students frequently cross disciplines. For example, students in the dance program are encouraged to take classes in photography.

“In the entertainment or art industry if you don’t have a lot of different skills then you won’t be near as successful,” Vaughan said, “It’s not enough to just be a singer, you have to be able to move really well, you have to have some acting skills. Artists are much more viable if they can cross mediums. We’re a good division for that because we get along really well. We look at it as one big house that everyone is a part of.”

Vaughan spent all 4 years of high school participating in both theater and dance courses. Upon graduating, Vaughan attended the University of Carolina in Greensboro and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Later, Vaughan was awarded a Master of Humanities degree from California State University Dominguez Hills.

The master’s degree gave Vaughan the interdisciplinary experience well suited to being a dean. Vaughan has experience as a professional theater director, choreographer and performer. He has produced shows for over a decade, including performances at the L.A County Fair.

Vaughan said his job has always been physical, but he still enjoys working out. He is also a foodie. “I love experiencing all different kinds of food” Vaughan said. His taste ranges from fine restaurants to small diners.

Vaughan openly admits to having read all of The Lord of The Rings series four times and seeing each movie on it’s opening day. He’s watched the movies probably 20-25 times.

A former student of Vaughan, Lizzy Blandino, says that Vaughan inspired her in “every rehearsal and class.” and would always motivate her “to become the best version of myself both onstage and off.”