Black Panther inspires viewers during Black History month

Let me start by saying that “Black Panther” did not disappoint, in fact, it was beyond my expectations.

The visuals of the African land of Wakanda were beyond anything I have ever seen.

Each character added a dynamic to the story which gave the story edge, humor and sometimes anger.

I can count on one hand how many Marvel movies I have watched and enjoyed; this movie goes down as my favorite.

I had been anxiously waiting to see Black Panther for weeks, because it is a film with a predominantly black cast and a black director released during Black History Month. I wonder if this was coincidence or are the stars aligning for the black community? I was eager to see what was in store, so I headed to the Edwards West Covina Stadium 18 to see it at 5 p.m.

The theater was filled with moody teenagers and rambunctious kids, we were all out on the town for a Friday movie. I stood in the concession line for what felt like an hour but was probably eight minutes. Fifty or more anxious consumers trying to get their overload of sugar before entering the theater.

It was time for “Black Panther,” a movie trending between black Twitter and Instagram for weeks. The movie was full of talented actors, such as Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’O, Michael B. Jordan and the list goes on, all black main characters in a Marvel film. The acting was passionate and award-winning worthy, pulling raw emotion and suspense from you each scene.

The film starts like a scene from a ‘90s John Singleton film, a few kids playing basketball in what appears to be the slums of Oakland.

The movie filled with action sequences, out-of-this-world imagery and comedy. There is also plenty of drama, the movie speaks about family conflict and the social struggle of blacks in America. A topic close to the heart of many blacks trying to find comfort within America. Touching a sensitive subject of African Americans and the disconnect between Africans.

T’Challa played by Chadwick Boseman lost his father in a terrorist attack and quickly becomes the King of Wakanda. A place of great resources and advanced technology, finding himself faced with challenges, to stop a thief threatening the security of Wakanda. The plot thickens as T’Challa finds out a family secret which makes his American cousin Erik Killmonger an enemy played by Michael B Jordan. An enemy which sought to drain all resources in Wakanda to weaponize blacks across the world against their oppressor. T’Challa must stand tall before his enemy and protect his home and the resources which makes Wakanda a hidden treasure.

The movie was filled with exciting fight sequences, love and humor as T’Challa’s sister/technological sidekick provides nonstop humor, which was certainly pleasurable. The costumes, scenery, wildlife and technology were all mouth dropping and entertaining from beginning to end.

The director of this movie is a black director, Ryan Coogler a Oakland native who also directed Fruitvale Station. This movie was inspiring for so many reasons, to watch a movie about powerful black characters from a magical land in Africa was mind boggling. Finding out the director is a 31 year-old black man was one of the reasons why the movie was so inspiring, because “Black Panther” is his third film.

If someone has any aspirations for film, this has to become a story of interest to them. How does such a young, new director receive a major opportunity to direct a Marvel film such as “Black Panther?”

And the execution was absolutely amazing. I recommend anyone who loves an action-packed film to watch this movie. If you are a person of color, go see this movie where black and brown people are leading the conversation and the action.

Enjoy a film with great acting, incredible imagery and African wonder. My only hope would be for a sequel to come next year for Black History Month.