Night Shift records ep with student engineers

Listening to an album may be soothing, but many do not know the process that goes into the song.

Some may think a engineer will click record and the artist does all the work.

This is not the case for Night Shift and the recording arts program at Citrus College.

Night Shift is Citrus College’s pop rock band advised by professor Gino Munoz, which has been offered at Citrus for over 21 years.

Night Shift is recording their third EP in Professor Gordon McMillan’s recording arts class.

“People think in the studio we click record, and the song is done, but this is far from it here,” McMillan said.

Recording vocals, drums, guitar, bass and keys is one thing, but lining up each beat is a whole other story for the student engineers in the program.

However, during the recording progress artists of Night Shift also have a tough time perfecting their sound in the studio.

When musicians play live they could hide behind mistakes during a performance without the audience knowing, but in the studio it is a whole different story.

“In the studio audio is magnified,” Munoz said. “Playing live is different, but everything is painted out in the studio.”

Even though this task may seem difficult, Night Shift has recorded multiple EPs, also known as demos. Every winter, McMillan’s Recording 102 class will record a five-song EP for Night Shift in six weeks.

However, there is no set release date for the EP, McMillan said.

Night Shift gives student engineers the opportunity to record, edit, mix and master a EP, which is not typical in most community colleges, Munoz said.

Night Shift is composed of skilled musicians, but REC 102 is an elective course of students who range from no experience to years of experience.

Gabriel Ibarra, first year student engineer, said letting students run the course lets the class feel more family oriented.

“This is a hands on environment where we all see each other as a family and also see everyone as a creator,” Ibarra said.

Adding on, Rec 102, gives the students full control in the studio.

“Graduates will come back to lead the class,” McMillan said. “It is student driven, they make all the decisions.”

Citrus College’s music and recording arts has been recognized across the world.

Night Shift drummer Yota Awano came all the way from Japan to join Night Shift.

“In Japan, music is seen more as a hobby than a professional career,” Awano said.

Awano met former Citrus College student Joseph Motter, who convinced him to attend Citrus College for a future career in music.

Previous Night Shift members have gone on to perform with Foo Fighters, Neil Young and Halsey. Also, engineer graduates have gone to help with the Grammys.

“Night Shift is so unique, and there is nothing like it in the country,” Munoz said.