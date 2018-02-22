Campus center construction & plans for ed remodel

Construction continues on the Campus Center on Feb. 20 at Citrus College. The Campus Center's schedule completion date is Oct. 5. Photo by Michael Quintero

Construction continues on the Campus Center on Feb. 20 at Citrus College. The Campus Center's schedule completion date is Oct. 5. Photo by Michael Quintero

For the last few months, as students may have noticed, the Campus Center has been closed for remodeling. Although, services have been temporarily moved to the ED building.

In Sept. 2017 the Citrus College Board of Trustees selected Horizons Construction Company International Inc. for the Campus Center construction contract.

The scheduled completion date for the construction is October 5, 2018, according to the Horizons project engineer, and the projected cost of the Campus Center remodel is $3,647,000.

The inside of the Campus Center is all that is being remodeled, so don’t expect a fancy external upgrade.

Claudette Dain, Vice President of finance and administrative services, said “the Campus Center modernization project encompasses the upper floor of the facility,” and “is expected to reopen by December 2018”.

Fred Diamond, facilities and construction director, says “The café is not under construction.” Contrary to what some may think.

However, “the District has made some modifications to the cafeteria space to facilitate the transition to Pacific Dining as the District’s food service provider,” said Vice President Dain.

The modified cafe is scheduled to open during the Spring semester.

There are also plans to remodel the ED building, however, they are still in the early stages.

The District has not yet bid the construction contract, so it is unknown which company will end up doing the job.

The current budget estimate is approximately $6.29 million, although it is possible that number will change following the bid.

The ED building currently houses several Language Arts classes, as well as the temporary campus center location.

Gina Hogan, Dean of Language Arts, says “Swing space for 8 Language Arts classrooms, the Learning Center and Honors Program is underway. The temporary locations for these classrooms and centers will be Portable 1, TC 123, and the Fishbowl.”

Both Vice President Dain and Director Diamond anticipate no overlap of construction between the projects.

Once started, construction is expected to take a year to a year and a half.