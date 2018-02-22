Opposing the travel ban

The Citrus College Rocket Owls are being forbidden from participating in this year’s NASA Student Launch in order to continue California’s efforts to “avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.”

This disconnect in rational reasoning is appalling. In no way is denying the Rocket Owls this opportunity furthering equality or LGBT civil rights.

I can appreciate the intended symbolic significance behind the travel ban, but the meaning is ultimately lost, especially since other California schools on the invite list, including the teams from UC Berkeley and UC Santa Cruz, are participating despite the ban.

The efficacy of this protest is sadly diminished when it’s clear many have no interest in participating, and why should they?

Even if every Californian refused to travel to the eight states on the ban list, what would be accomplished?

Proponents of AB 1887 argue that the ban is raising awareness and encouraging conversation.

But realistically, by promoting isolation, the conversation only occurs amongst those already in agreement.

The banned states are already aware of the disapproval of what they refer to as the “West Coast liberals,” concerning their stances on LGBT rights; California’s athletes and scholars not attending events in the banned states will do nothing to change their minds, and ultimately hurts us more than them.

The intent is noble and justified, but even though we perceive the ban as defending the rights of LGBT, the banned perceive it as criticism of their culture and disrespecting their religious freedoms.

The existence of discrimination and prejudice in these states is undeniable, but the discussion has degenerated to apples and oranges, both sides refuse to listen to the other, and for some inexplicable reason, the Rocket Owls have to suffer.