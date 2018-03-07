Alumna runs for president of UC Berkeley

Despite being transgender, the child of an immigrant, diagnosed with PTSD and a single mother, Juniperangelica Gia Xiomara Cordova continues on, following her her goal to become president of UC Berkeley.

She has been involved in student government since attending Azusa High School. After serving as the commissioner of equity and student trustee at Citrus College she transferred to Berkeley as an ethnic studies major and is now a senator running for ASUC president.

Being a student leader and advocate would be enough to overfill anyone’s schedule, but Cordova adopted a relative Oct. 2017.

Cordova raises awareness of immigration and LGBTQ issues.

Citrus College trustee Barbara Dickerson said, “When Juniper was a student trustee she was actively engaged in campus affairs,” in an email.

Cordova helped coordinate Sex 101 week while at Citrus, offering information on safe sex and consent as well as free condoms to students.

Marianne Tolano-Leveque, dean of students, said “she did a great job with making sure publicity got out and delegating to other student officers to make sure that they helped with the efforts.”

Tolano-Leveque describes Cordova as hardworking, bright, tenacious, and passionate.

Cordova’s former International Relations professor, Gerhard Peters, said in an email “She was a pleasant student and I was glad to have her in the class.”

Although Tolano-Leveque only knew Cordova for a semester she left a lasting impression.

“One time she told me she wanted to be the president of the United States,” Tolano-Leveque said, “… we’re going to see Juniper’s name in a public way somewhere, sometime.”

Q&A



How did your time at Citrus prepare you for Berkeley and beyond?

Citrus prepared me for UC Berkeley through the introduction to self-advocacy. At Citrus, I was pushed into the college world and expected to advocate for myself and my needs, whether it be acquiring the services I needed or help I needed in class. The mentorship from so many women of color in leadership at Citrus also shaped my perspective and desire to lead.

What advice would you give to current Citrus College students?

Keep going. There have been so many times I’ve wanted to pack up and leave the game, but I kept going. As a transfer, a queer and transgender woman, a mother… it’s been a rough ride but I know that I will be proud of myself the day I can sit back and know “I’ve made it.” I also will say it is vital to find and lean on community. Our people will get us through tough times, so be vulnerable. Also, be loud. Be the loud b**** in class and in government and everywhere. As women of color, we are often silenced and then begin to silence ourselves. I refuse to be the quiet girl anymore.

How has your experience with motherhood impacted you?

Motherhood was unexpected, as it usually is. But it’s been the world’s greatest gift. Having the opportunity to adopt my child has shown me that while I can strive for greatness on campus, someone will always have my heart in mind. Having a child to come home to makes rough days a little easier. I’ve also learned to prioritize and to think about my future in terms that are more than just myself.

I understand that you are an activist, can you tell me what you have been doing lately and what kind of sacrifices you have made to help others?

There is a lot of need on campus and in the surround area. My work most recently has revolved around racial justice, fighting tuition hikes and police accountability. There have been countless of incidents around the Bay Area that has demanded my immediate attention and I try my best to show up to actions as needed. It’s important to be aware of our community’s safety and always work toward a more equitable and just reality.

Cordova answered via email.