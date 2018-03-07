Club Rush: group reveals rush dates

As Citrus College settles into the Spring semester, students are busy filling their schedules with classes, but academics are not the only things offered by Citrus.

Citrus College offers Club Rush, an event that will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 12, 13 and 15 at the Campus Center Mall. For those looking for new experiences, a chance to build up their resume or volunteer opportunities, Club Rush gives students a chance to connect with them.

Various clubs such as, Black Student Union, Citrus College Filmmakers’ Association and Swing Dance Club use Club Rush to show students just what the club has to offer and what can be gained by joining.

Student Life Main Advisor Rosario Garcia said that the purpose behind Club Rush is to get students more involved with campus life. Club members use the opportunity to reach out and communicate with them.

“They (clubs) sometimes talk to students about the events that they are planning on having so students can attend those events,” Garcia said.

Along with partaking in various activities with like-minded individuals, Club Rush offers an array of benefits for students. A lot of clubs go on field trips, some get private tours of museums or zoos, there are even guest speakers invited to talk to club members.

“In the case of the Anthropology Club, most of their field trips are educational,” Garcia said, “I know they got a private tour last semester when they went to the Museum of Natural History … they actually get to see things that most people don’t.”

Field trips and guest speakers aren’t the only things that clubs have to offer. Inter-Club Council Advisor and former Citrus College student, Rita Barber, said that students can gain a lot from joining a club.

“As someone who has been a student and has been a part of clubs, I know personally it benefited my experience through education,” Barber said. “It gave me a feeling of community and a sense of belonging in a school that seems rather large.”

With a variety of clubs and organizations being offered at Club Rush, students can connect with others that have similar interests and find their own sense of belonging in the Citrus College community.

Barber said that the clubs are not here to interfere with student academics, but rather to enhance them, “with the relationships that they form and the different activities that they do.”