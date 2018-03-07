The Frick Fracks: All-Girl Trio amps the scene

Left to Right Marielle Villaflor, Samantha Martinez and Devan Occhiato of the Frick Fracks pose for a photo on March 5, in the photography studio at Citrus College. Photo by Nathan Garcia.

Throughout history, punk rock music has always been an outlet for people to express their emotions through music. The punk rock scene has been mostly male dominated, but times have changed.

The Frick Fracks are a groovy punk band trio of young women from Glendora. The band is composed of bassist Devan

Occhiato, guitarist Marielle Villaflor and drummer Samantha Martinez.

The band is labeled as punk on its website, but it has different music styles from thrash punk, to blues, to R&B.

“I love that we aren’t tied down to one genre,” Villaflor said. “It doesn’t limit us to one sound.”

The trio is not a typical punk rock band, playing three chords and screaming about their broken homes, like ‘70s and ‘80s punk rock.

Personal freedom, equality and self-expression are just a few values The Frick Fracks voice through their music and live shows.

Chase Bikle, photographer and graphic designer for The Frick Fracks, wrote in an email, “Their songs come from experience as a human and living in our current society.”

Though the punk scene has had a history of violence and drugs, The Frick Fracks do not want this environment for their fans.

“We want our shows to be a safe place for women,” Occhiato said.

Occhiato and Villafor met when they were 12 years old and had an itch for music. The band first started in 2015. They started writing and playing in response to a friend’s band The Sinking Sailors.

“We did it because the guys were doing it,” Occhiato said.

In the beginning they thought this was a one-time thing, and didn’t expect to be in their position now, Occhiato said.

It wasn’t long until they held their first festival, The Frick Fracks Fest, in 2016 in a backyard in Glendora. Martinez was just a fan, but in 2017 when they needed a new drummer, Martinez was their girl.

When Martinez first showed up to tryouts, she banged the drums twice and said “that’s all I know.”

But, after they jammed out, “I knew right away that she was a perfect fit,” Occhiato said.

Since the trio has been together they have came out with their first single, “June”, which was released Feb. 19. They plan on releasing more singles throughout the year while recording their first album.

But, the music doesn’t stop there. Occhiato wants The Frick Fracks to be a brand, similar to how Black Flag branded their logo across the world. Ideas flow through her head about how to brand themselves, from selling merch, collaborating with artists and planning Frick Fracks Fest 2.

Aside from the music, Occhiato will be graduating with an associates degree in psychology from Citrus College next fall. Martinez and Villaflor attended Citrus but left to put full focus into The Frick Fracks.

The Fricks Fracks started as a one-time thing, but they are a cornerstone of dedication to the music scene.

“It takes real time to come together each week and weekend to continue to produce and play for their audience,” Bikle wrote.

Even though the trio is vibing with what they have, they want to enhance their sound by adding more female members.

“We love women doing things in this scene, and want to jam with them,” Martinez said.