Night Shift performs for Black History Month

Night Shift’s energy was impressive and contagious throughout the Black History Month concert. Student government organized a entertaining show performed by Night Shift that had the audience full of smiles and bopping to the tunes. The tribute concert celebrated black Artists and their impact on history.

The tribute included readings of famous black poets’ work during the concert’s intermission to highlight these artists’ contributions to American culture. The live band of talented singers danced to and harmonized popular songs created by artists such as Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Montell Jordan and The Temptations.

Night Shift is not just a student pop ensemble, they perform throughout southern California and Internationally. Keep an eye out for this group, you just might see them at your next event singing one of your favorite tunes. Members of Night Shift are: Danielle Potestad (Singer), Desiree Sandoval (Singer), Jovann Galloway (Singer), Lukas Romero (Guitar), Jamie Palato (Singer), Shaunecy Spicer (Singer), Miguel Camarena (Guitarist), Clinton Hampton (Drummer), Joseph Trujillo (Singer), Kayla Michelle (Singer and Rapper).